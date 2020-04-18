Smithers 3D printer makes ear savers for front line COVID workers

A Smithers woman is trying to make life a little more comfortable for front line workers in the fight against COVID-19 who are forced to wear masks for long periods of time.

Daphne Shaed, who works at Coast Mountain College and has what she referred to as a “hobby or side hustle” of 3D printing custom prototypes and parts, was looking for a way to put her expertise to work in light of the pandemic.

“I have a ton of 3D printer filament and I thought what better to put it to use than to be printing off supplies that are possibly hard to come by,” she said.

Shaed experiment with a few things before settling on ear savers. The small devices placed at the back of a person’s head at the top their neck allow ear loop mask wearers to take the pressure off.