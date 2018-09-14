Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Whitehorse Mounties have identified the remains found on a trail nine years ago as a B.C. man that went missing in 2007.

Police said in a statement Friday that Terry Fai Vong of Port Coquitlam would have been 41 years old at the time his remains were first found along a trail near Long Lake Road.

In 2009, a mountain biker was riding a trail in the area when he discovered a human skull. A ground search conducted by officers on foot and on ATVs couldn’t find anything else at the time.

But six years later, two other mountain bikers who found themselves off course came across a small backpack, walking pole, decayed clothing and other items that appeared to have been for a number of years, police said, 220 metres from where the human remains had first been found.

“This may not appear to be a far distance from where the skull was found, but the location was actually on the far side of a very steep hill, in extremely rugged terrain,” police said.

Further searches into May 2017 turned up money, a flashlight, watch, sunglases and other personal clothing. Police were also found a personal digital assistant device which was tracked back to being purchased online in Port Coquitlam in 2006.

Vong has been reported missing by his family in 2007.

