Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has reopened the recreational fishery for pink and coho salmon in the Skeena River Watershed.

The announcement Thursday afternoon is effective immediately.

The daily coho quota in the Skeena and all rivers and lakes that flow into Areas 3 to 6 is two salmon, only one of which can exceed 50 cm.

The daily limit for pink salmon is two.

On July 27, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) issued a complete closure of recreational fishing of all salmon species in the Skeena Watershed.

The entire watershed remains closed to chinook, chum and sockeye to protect spawning stocks. Excluding the Kitimat River, all other rivers and lakes flowing into Areas 3 to 6 are also closed for chinook.

Four areas remain closed to all salmon fishing, including pink and coho:

1. Skeena River mainstem waters near the Kitsumkalum River mouth, from the confluence with the Zymagotitz River (also known as Zymacord River) upstream to the Classified Waters boundary at the top of Hell’s Gate. Effective immediately to Aug 31, 2019.

2. Kitsumkalum River (including lakes and tributaries). Effective immediately to Aug 31, 2019.

3. Skeena River mainstem waters near the Kitwanga River mouth, from Mill Creek upstream to the Highway 37 Bridge.

Effective immediately until further notice.

4. Skeena River mainstem waters within the three white triangular fishing boundary signs located at the confluence of the Skeena River and Kispiox River. Effective immediately until further notice.

