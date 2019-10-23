Skeena salmon take centre stage at Smithers Art Gallery’s latest exhibit

Clockwise, starting at top: “Bukwus Mask” by Joshua Watts of Victoria; “Seven Sisters on the Skeena” by Nika of Smithers; “Spectator” by Isabelle Chernish; “Up River 1” by Rod Brown of Terrace; “Fish On” by Tim Block of Terrace. (Trevor Hewitt photos)

As salmon make their annual journeys upstream to spawn, a new salmon-centric show has already been birthed at the Smithers Art Gallery (SAG).

The SAG held their opening night for the gallery’s Skeena Salmon Art Show on Oct. 18 with a number of artists, vying politicians and art-lovers alike coming together.

The Skeena Salmon Art Show features more than 30 local and regional artists who are showcasing original art which celebrates the cultural and communal impacts of salmon within the region.

READ MORE: Salmon face serious issues with climate change

READ MORE: Recreational fishing for sockeye salmon in the Skeena River closed

An interesting sidestep from their typical shows, the newest presentation features a wide range of mediums including carvings, sculptures, acrylic, oil, mixed media and jewelry, with the event billed as a show with something to inspire all who visit.

The SAG’s mini gallery is featuring Terrace artist Marjorie Spisak and is largely influenced by her time between the North Coast and Nass Valley.

If you missed the opening night, you can still catch the show until Nov. 9.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CityWest and IBEW Local 213 consolidate unions
Next story
Granisle wins award for biomass heat system

Just Posted

Skeena salmon take centre stage at Smithers Art Gallery’s latest exhibit

The Skeena Salmon Art Show recognizes the impact salmon have within local culture

Bulkley Valley artisan tea business advances to finals of RDBN contest

Crystal Nelligan is the owner of Stir Artisan Tisane, which makes locally-sourced herbal tea blends

Prince Rupert port expansion could bring more flammable gases through Bulkley Valley

The port authority has seen an increasing amount of hydrocarbon gases over recent years

Smithers Council asks ICBC to come north and answer questions

ICBC said they are open to sending people to the area to answer public questions on insurance rates

Council denies two requests for signage variation by Home Hardware

Staff asked the owner about five signs which go against local bylaws when it first opened in June

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

RCMP release sketch of Radley Beach assault suspect

The RCMP released on Oct. 22 a sketch of a man believed… Continue reading

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

Most Read