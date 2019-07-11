Skeena mainstem closed to recreational sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has shut down major sections of the Skeena watershed to recreational sockeye.

All closures come into effect today, July 11, until further notice.

READ MORE: DFO announces openings for fresh water chinook

In its notice, DFO says early in-season indications for Skeena sockeye are at the lower end of the pre-season forecast. Escapement numbers from the Tyee Test Fishery suggest the numbers will be below the 800,000 threshold outlined in the draft 2019-20 Integrated Fisheries Management Plan.

The following waters of the Skeena River watershed will be closed to Sockeye fishing:

  • The Babine Lake (including tributaries)
  • Fulton River
  • Pinkut Creek, downstream of fishing boundary signs located approximately 25 m downstream of fish counting fence.
  • Babine River
  • Skeena River mainstem waters only, upstream of CNR bridge at Terrace to the confluence with the Babine River
  • Skeena River mainstem waters, downstream of CNR Railway bridge at Terrace

 


quinn@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Smithers council declares climate emergency
Next story
Neighbours fed up with pellet plant noise

Just Posted

Recreational fishing for sockeye salmon in the Skeena River watershed temporarily closed

Effective July 11 recreational fishing will be banned until further notice

Skeena mainstem closed to sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

Neighbours fed up with pellet plant noise

A petition from 50 residents brought to council, company says noise mitigation plan coming in August

What is old is new again: The restoration of historic Elk’s Lodge

New owners welcome Elks for a luncheon

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

Most Read