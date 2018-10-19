Six cattle killed on Hungry Hill

After a brief closure Friday the highway is now open to traffic.

The aftermath of the deadly incident. (Kasha Vedan photo)

A transport truck accidentally struck and killed six cattle on Highway 16 Friday morning approximately 24 kilometres west of Houston, a spokesperson for B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Lakes District Maintenance assisted with the removal of the cattle and the transport truck from the traveling lanes so drivers could get by while work to remove them from the road was planned.

After a brief closure, the highway re-opened to traffic.

