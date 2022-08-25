The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to a collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road Wednesday, Aug. 24 to contact them at 250-392-6211. (Black Press Media file photo)

Single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake claims life of woman

The victim was the lone occupant of a pickup that hit a power pole Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Highway 20

A single vehicle collision west of Williams Lake Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 24) claimed the life of the sole occupant, a woman.

The Williams Lake RCMP detachment was contacted just after 2 p.m. after a report of a single vehicle collision Highway 20 west of Williams Lake near Chimney Valley Road, confirmed Williams Lake RCMP operations officer, Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

When members arrived on scene they located a blue Ford pickup truck that appeared to have gone off road right, coming to rest after striking a BC Hydro pole, RCMP noted in a news release.

BC Highway Patrol members along with Williams Lake RCMP frontline members immediately attended. Through investigation it was determined that the vehicle was occupied solely by the female driver, who was declared dead on scene, noted RCMP. The identity of the woman has not been released by authorities.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of this collision, but at this time no criminality is suspected. The vehicle has been seized as part of the investigation, and will be mechanically inspected in an effort to determine the cause.

Partners from the BC Ambulance, Williams Lake Fire Department, Search and Rescue and BC Hydro also attended the collision scene to assist.

The collision with the hydro pole caused a power outage stretching from Chilcotin Estates Mobile Home Park to Kleena Kleene impacting over 1,200. The power was off from 1:52 p.m. until just after 9:30 p.m. as crews worked to restore power.

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage, or witnessed a blue 1995 Ford F-150 pickup prior to this collision on Highway 20 near Chimney Valley Road to contact them at 250-392-6211.

