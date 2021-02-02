(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Since March, 5,030 travellers have quarantined in Canadian hotels – 717 in B.C.

Canada’s Public Health Agency releases numbers before post-travel quarantine protocols change

New pandemic restrictions will soon force non-essential travellers arriving in Canada to quarantine in a hotel – this time on their own dime.

The federal government estimates non-essential travel since the pandemic took hold in March 2020 makes up two per cent of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during an announcement of sweeping measures on Friday (Jan. 29).

Since the outset of the pandemic, the federal government has funded designated quarantine sites for Canadians to safely self-isolate for 14 days, as required under the Quarantine Act. Currently, no other non-essential travellers are allowed in the country. Canadians arriving back in the country will now need to pay for a private COVID-19 test upon landing at one of four designated airports and then wait for the results at a government-approved hotel.

The costs will land completely on the traveller.

So how many Canadians have partaken in recreational travel in and out of the country in the past year?

According to the Canada Border Services Agency, roughly 8.6 million people have entered Canada since March 2020. This includes through land and air borders, involving non-essential travellers and those entering the U.S. for work-related matters, such as truck drivers.

According to data obtained by Black Press Media from the federal public health agency, there have been 5,030 travellers put up in hotels and government facilities upon arriving back in the country, from March 2020 to January, at taxpayers’ expense.

Data of how many travellers stayed in quarantine accommodations funded by the Canadian government (Provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada)

Of those travellers, 717 have been provided a place to quarantine in B.C.

Though the locations of the designated quarantine are kept under wraps, the government said it operates 11 sites in a total of nine cities across the country.

The largest province, Ontario, has seen the most hotel quarantine stays, at 3,111. Both Newfoundland and the Yukon provided three travellers each with accommodations.

Starting Sunday (Jan. 31) Canadians will have to pay for their own quarantine stays in hotels.

Everyone who lands in the country will have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, estimated at a cost of around $2,000 for each traveller.

If COVID-19 test results come back negative, the traveller will be sent home and continue the mandatory 14-day quarantine. They will remain under increased surveillance.

Those who test positive will be immediately quarantined in government-designated facilities.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Most Read