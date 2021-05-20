Sik-E-Dakh (Glen Vowell)

The Sik-E-Dakh community (Glen Vowell) will be getting 14 new homes according to Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of families, children and social development.

Vaughn made the announcement of $4.95 million in funding from the federal Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) via video press conference on May 14 to help Sik-E-Dakh and the Kitsumkalum (near Terrace) deal with housing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada’s recovery for communities across the country, including those in British Columbia,” said a release from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, which administers the RHI.

Vaughan, who is the MP for the Toronto riding of Spadina-Fort York said the project would be completed quickly.

“Rapid is the key word here,” he said. “The dollars went out the door just a few weeks ago. In many cities across the country, properties have been acquired and people are already moving in. In this case, 14 units will be created and they will be created by the end of this year.”

He also promised the project would create work for local people.

“One of the most interesting things about the Rapid Housing Initiative was how heavily it relied on Indigenous housing providers to meet the targets in the program. Forty per cent of the units that have been created through the program have been delivered Indigenous housing providers. They will be in charge of selecting contractors, selecting workforce. So while it’s great news for those looking for new housing it’s also a good opportunity for Indigenous communities, particularly band councils… to also turn this into an economic opportunity to hire locally.”