Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

Quaaout Lodge in Squilax was engulfed in flames Sunday morning, May 22. (Dan Thiessen screen shot)

VIDEO: Shuswap resort engulfed in flames

Fire at Quaaout Lodge Sunday morning, May 22, in Squilax

Fire has engulfed the Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap.

The fire broke out at the popular resort west of Salmon Arm Sunday morning, May 22.

(Facebook video courtesy of Dan Thiessen)

“The fire started between 8 – 8:30 a.m.,” said Kelowna’s Dan Thiessen, a guest at the resort. “All got out safe. Third floor is destroyed. Fire started in the front corner of the building. Fire is under control.)

The resort opened in 1992 and its championship 18-hole golf course, Talking Rock, opened in 2007.

More to come…

READ MORE: Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireShuswapShuswap Lake

Previous story
B.C. community to hold first official Pride event in its history
Next story
New BC Prosecution document guides against excessive incarceration of Indigenous people

Just Posted

The women’s/youth ball diamond at Witset will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays. (Interior News file photo)
Toronto Blue Jays grant Witset $150K for ball field

NLWS releasing record number of bears this year. (Contributed photo)
Wildlife Shelter releasing record number of bears

Frank Sapach and his dog Samantha stop in Terrace on their way to Prince George. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
A man and his dog are travelling across Canada to raise awareness for abused, elderly people

The funding for the trailer housing vulnerable people at Veteran’s Park has expired, but town council has decided to allow the residents to continue camping there. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Town to allow people to camp near Veteran’s Park