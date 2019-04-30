File photo: reports of shots fired at a North Carolina university

Shots fired at a North Carolina university campus

The university is on lock down after an apparent shooting

A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

READ MORE: For U.S. school shooting survivors, trauma has no time limit

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

READ MORE: Young woman ‘infatuated’ with Columbine shooting found dead after making threats

The Associated Press

