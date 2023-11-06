Sexual violence awareness walk scheduled for Nov. 9

Linda Brown and Kimberley Barrett launch a lantern together at last year’s Lanterns for Hope fundraiser at Transfer Beach. (Mike Gregory photo).

The annual Take Back the Night Lantern Walk is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The event, hosted by the Northern Society for Domestic Peace (NSDP), will start at 7 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Highway 16.

It is a family-friendly event with a fun nighttime lantern walk and free goodies.

Bring your own lantern or pick up a lantern kit ahead of time at the NSDP office on First Ave.

Origins of the event began in the 1970s as a response to incidents of sexual violence against women that were occurring in major cities across the United States.

The movement quickly spread to Canada and other countries around the world and has continued over the decades as an international event that draws attention to and inspires action on violence against women and girls.

Despite originating as a call to end sexual violence that prevented women from feeling safe walking alone at night, the movement has grown over the years to encompass awareness-raising on the levels of violence that women and girls have historically experienced, and continue to face in all countries and across all classes, races, and religions.

While the walk is intended to highlight and create safe spaces for women, men, children and families are encouraged to attend and show solidarity and support.