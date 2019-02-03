Sexual assault suspect released on bail

A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been released on $1,000 bail on new charges of breaching his previous bail undertaking.

Clifford Harris appeared by video in Smithers provincial court Jan. 30 before Judge Shehni Dossa, who sat in via video from Coquitlam provincial court. At the request of the Crown prosecutor Sabrina Avery, the judge revoked the defendant’s previous bail and released him on the new undertaking to VisionQuest Recovery Society.

The organization has three locations in B.C. that treat people with substance addictions.

The undertaking includes at least 13 release conditions including having no contact with a number of persons who cannot be named due to a publication ban to protect the identity of the victim or witnesses; to reside at the VisionQuest facility under a 24-hour curfew; to abstain from the use of alcohol and drugs, except if prescribed; to complete addictions programming as required and to not possess weapons of any kind.

The original charges stem from offences alleged to have occurred on or around Oct. 13, 2018 in Gitaanmax.

Harris and two other co-accused, Christopher Harris and Joey Wilson, are scheduled to appear again in Smithers Feb. 5 for trial election.