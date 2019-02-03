Sexual assault suspect released on bail

Clifford Harris, accused of sexual assault and unlawful confinement, released into treatment

A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been released on $1,000 bail on new charges of breaching his previous bail undertaking.

Clifford Harris appeared by video in Smithers provincial court Jan. 30 before Judge Shehni Dossa, who sat in via video from Coquitlam provincial court. At the request of the Crown prosecutor Sabrina Avery, the judge revoked the defendant’s previous bail and released him on the new undertaking to VisionQuest Recovery Society.

The organization has three locations in B.C. that treat people with substance addictions.

The undertaking includes at least 13 release conditions including having no contact with a number of persons who cannot be named due to a publication ban to protect the identity of the victim or witnesses; to reside at the VisionQuest facility under a 24-hour curfew; to abstain from the use of alcohol and drugs, except if prescribed; to complete addictions programming as required and to not possess weapons of any kind.

The original charges stem from offences alleged to have occurred on or around Oct. 13, 2018 in Gitaanmax.

Harris and two other co-accused, Christopher Harris and Joey Wilson, are scheduled to appear again in Smithers Feb. 5 for trial election.

Previous story
Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships
Next story
B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Just Posted

Sexual assault suspect released on bail

Clifford Harris, accused of sexual assault and unlawful confinement, released into treatment

Main issue is Indigenous rights and title: Cullen

MP reflects on upcoming election as new session starts; thinks Trudeau is vulnerable in 2019.

UPDATE: Winter storm warning

Winter storm warning in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. More snow predicted.

Hwy 16 transit use inconsistent

Two years in, bus ridership is down or up since a year ago depending on which community.

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Team Titanium of 60-plus paddlers from Langley outperformed much younger rivals

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Vancouver moves into final wild-card playoff spot

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

Pembina approves next phase in its pipeline expansion

Ultimate vision to transport natural gas liquids across the Peace Region and northern B.C.

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Most Read