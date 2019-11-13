Rob Vagramov, mayor of Port Moody

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

A charge of sexual assault has been stayed against Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov.

A lawyer appeared on Vagramov’s behalf in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Wednesday morning.

The mayor has completed B.C.’s alternative measures program, special prosecutor Michael Klein told the court.

The program allows an accused person to deal with a criminal charge outside the court process. Such cases are considered if the charge is minor, it is their first offence, and/or they admit they were responsible. The measures themselves can include financial compensation, an apology, or community service work.

It is not clear what Vagramov had to complete.

READ MORE: Port Moody mayor goes back on unpaid leave during sex assault investigation

The charge was announced shortly after Vagramov was elected mayor in 2018, in connection to an incident in 2015 when he was a city councillor.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence
Next story
Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Just Posted

Hamhuis recaps 16-year NHL career after skating past 1,100 games

The 36-year-old defenceman said his favourite thing about hockey is the spirit of the game itself

Cycle 16 nears membership goal

Membership is up to 800 for the society that wants to build a bike path from Telkwa to Smithers

Indigenous biochar program looks at experimental carbon sequestration methods

So far the iniative has employed eight different individuals with around 300 man days of work

Don’t blame the Town for the greed of big airliners

It’s easy (but wrong) to scapegoat Smithers Regional Airport for high ticket prices

CT scanner enables local stroke treatment

Smithers hospital participates in pilot program to connect with Vancouver neurosurgeons by video

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read