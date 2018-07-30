Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Are Seth Rogen’s raspy tones headed for the Toronto Transit Commission?

Last week the Canadian comedy star announced he’s going to be the guest voice of Metro Vancouver’s transit authority.

READ MORE: Seth Rogan to ‘guest voice’ on TransLink in Vancouver

And on Monday, TTC spokesman Brad Ross hinted on Twitter that Rogen may do something similar in Toronto.

Ross tweeted a photo of himself and Rogen standing beside a microphone.

Rogen is wearing a black cap with the words “Bloor-Yonge,” which is a TTC subway station.

“What is fellow Canadian and public transit user @Sethrogen doing posing for a selfie with me — in a #TTC Bloor-Yonge ball cap, no less? Stay tuned!” Ross tweeted, sparking rumours that Rogen may also be doing voice work for the TTC.

Ross declined a request for an interview Monday.

Rogen volunteered to voice for Metro Vancouver’s TransLink as a replacement for Morgan Freeman.

READ MORE: Seth Rogan to be recognized on Canada’s Walk of Fame

In May, TransLink halted public announcements voiced by Freeman following allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the Oscar winner.

TransLink said Rogen’s distinctive voice and laugh will be heard on transit platforms, SkyTrains and buses across the region in the coming weeks and into the fall.

His voice messages will cover transit etiquette as well as “interesting tidbits” about the area and his relationship to Metro Vancouver.

Rogen, who was born in Vancouver, said he grew up taking public transportation and still does whenever he’s in the city.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
16-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Just Posted

ICBC rejects Telkwa’s plea for fairness

Telkwa’s mayor said the Village will continue to advocate for adjusting the territory boundaries.

Public transportation, public well-being

Roy talks to the new Smithers & District Transit manager about how our transit has grown.

Jonathan Dieleman sets Canadian swim record

Quick’s Dieleman set a new Canadian record in the 100 breaststroke by over 12 seconds.

Michelle Christine brings cross-country comedy tour to Smithers

Ajax, Ontario native travelled across the country by motorcycle while making a documentary.

Crime reading time at library

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Area restriction in effect for Shovel Lake wildfire

Per an information bulletin issued by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural… Continue reading

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Most Read