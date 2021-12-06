A semi truck was caught on video passing another semi past a double solid line and a curve in the road on Highway 5A on Dec. 2. (Twitter)

A semi truck was caught on video passing another semi past a double solid line and a curve in the road on Highway 5A on Dec. 2. (Twitter)

Semi caught on camera driving erratically on Hwy 5A sparks RCMP probe

BC Highway Patrol called the move dangerous and unprofessional

The driver of a semi-truck was caught on a dash camera crossing a double solid center line on a curve, passing other semis on Highway 5A on Dec. 2.

Twitter user Pubg Warrior posted the video saying, “Reckless driving on hwy 5a, putting all the other drivers in danger (crossing double yellows on a curve).”

Transportation BC, which handles commercial vehicle safety and enforcement, is aware of the video and the incident, and its staff plans to get in touch with the carrier company involved.

Once the video went out on Twitter, BC Highway Patrol said it had a commander patrol in the area and would look into it.

“The words dangerous and unprofessional come to mind. Please don’t sacrifice safety for speed — we get the pressures you are under. B.C . can’t afford a long highway closure due to Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashes. Please slow down!” wrote BC Highway Patrol.

On Dec. 6, BC Highway Patrol confirmed that they continue to investigate the incident and are still hoping to speak with the driver who posted the dashcam video.

Highway 5A between Princeton and Kamloops has become the major route for commercial truck traffic since the Coquihalla was closed due to flooding damage. This has led to huge increases in truck traffic on the road.

BC Highway Patrol has been stepping up its patrols of both Highway 3 and 5A since it became the only route from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and the rest of Canada.

READ MORE: Highway 97 traffic sees huge spike in traffic

Unfortunately, with more traffic has come fatalities. Three people died in a head-on crash involving transport trucks on Highway 3.

READ MORE: Five fatal crashes in a week on Hwy 3 and Hwy 97

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 5Transportation

Previous story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain
Next story
Conviction overturned for U.S. man whose DNA linked him to B.C. couple’s 1987 killing

Just Posted

The Smithers Secondary School Senior Girls 2021 Zone volleyball champions. Fiona Sullivan, back row second from left, an elite player, was forced to sit on the bench as team manager due to a BC School Sport bylaw that prevents her from playing. (Submitted photo)
Smithers Secondary athlete disqualified from competition due to inequitable bylaw

A billboard sign of Stikine MLA Nathan Nathan Cullen, on highway 16 west of Smithers, was subject to anti-Semitic vandalism. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Stikine MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

The federal government passed legislation on Dec. 1 protecting LGBTQ+ youth by making conversion therapy illegal. Angelo Octaviano said he is proud to be his true self, at a gathering of LGBTQ Prince Rupert community members, supporters and allies to celebrate Pride month on June 19. (Photo: supplied, Kyle Hilliard)
Federal ban on conversion therapy “huge” for Smithers youth

The Hazelton RCMP detachment. Police seized a variety of guns, drugs and a large quantity of cash after a Nov. 22, 2021 arrest. (Black Press Media File photo)
New Hazelton RCMP recover drugs, guns and cash after 5-hour foot pursuit