Self-described U.S. ‘El Chapo of Opioids’ faces federal charges

Robert Delagente is charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction

A New Jersey doctor who authorities said referred to himself as the “El Chapo of Opioids” prescribed painkillers without seeing the patients who were receiving them, often communicating via text message, and falsified records to cover his tracks, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

Robert Delagente was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. The Oakland-based Delagente is charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction.

READ MORE: Bear pays respects at Okanagan cemetery

The U.S. attorney’s office alleges that for the last five years, Delagente used his practice, North Jersey Family Medicine, to illegally prescribe opioids for patients, often allowing them to choose their own dosage.

According to the criminal complaint, one patient received nearly 500 doses of Percocet, Oxycontin and other opioids over a seven-week period without visiting Delagente’s office. One week after receiving a 10-day supply of Percocet and a 30-day supply of clonazepam, the patient texted that the medication wasn’t “working like it used to.” Delagente then prescribed an additional 30-day supply of Oxycontin and a 25-day supply of Percocet, the complaint alleges.

Another time, he allegedly texted a patient that he was sending the patient’s prescription on a different day than a similar prescription to the patient’s mother “to not draw any suspicion.”

The complaint also charges Delagente with altering medical records to hide his activities.

Both charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

READ MORE: Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

The complaint also alleges Delagente didn’t monitor whether his patients were becoming addicted to the painkillers, and prescribed the drugs to people he knew were already addicted.

An attorney listed as representing Delagente didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on the charges.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four-year-old dies after finding gun from state trooper father
Next story
Shooting kills one at South Florida hip-hop festival

Just Posted

Crown seeks 9-10 years for Ronald Fowler attempted murder conviction

Sentencing arguments heard at B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers today

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in northwest B.C. home

A male and female were arrested in Prince Rupert for possession and purpose of trafficking

Nisga’a student lands provincial award for Best Original Script

Prince Rupert students took home B.C. National Theatre School Festival Awards for two performances

Most Read