Select groups of students return to class

Emphasis on children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable

Silverthorne Elementary has been preparing take home food packages for students. From the left, Penn Hann, principal Julie Krall and Julie Ridgeway. (Houston Today photo)

A few students are now back in some of School District 54’s schools as it continues to adapt and respond to educational needs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in Smithers are mostly children of essential services workers while in Houston most are ones considered vulnerable who require in-person contact with teachers to continue their education, reports school district superintendent Michael McDiarmid.

“It’s a few students, not very many, and that could change over time,” he said.

“The schools are open and are staffed and with students, there are the strict guidelines being followed regarding physical distancing and cleaning,” McDiarmid added.

Providing a safe and secure location for students who are children of essential services workers and supporting vulnerable students follows a prime directive established by education minister Rob Fleming last month as he set out guidelines and expectations for school districts adapting to COVID-19.

At the same time, the school district is continuing to provide devices to families and students who need them so they can establish internet contact with their teachers.

“We’ve lent out about 100 devices so far,” said McDiarmid.

“We continue to reach out and make contact with families and students,” he added in acknowledging the challenges of determining internet connections and devices.

Some students are now sitting outside their schools and taking advantage of each one’s WiFi service to connect with their teachers.

And for those students who require more direct contact, the district is dropping off written material and collecting assignments.

“We’re doing that in conjunction with our food program. We’re providing food for about 115 students a day,” said McDiarmid.

Providing food because schools can no longer offer a meal program on-site, also includes packages to sustain students over weekends, he added.

While the district adapts to day to day realities, there’s also thinking going on as to how Houston Secondary School and Smithers Secondary School might be able to conduct grad ceremonies this year.

The official grad date for Houston is June 12 and it is June 19 for Smithers.

“We know there won’t be ceremonies of large numbers of people, that won’t be allowed. There will be ceremonies but they’ll be very, very different than before,” McDiarmid said.

As grad ceremony planning evolves, he suggested Houston Secondary School’s ceremony for its approximately 30 graduating students will be different than at Smithers Secondary with its approximate grad class size of 120 students.

Overall, McDiarmid said he was proud of the district and its employees who continue to work through the pandemic, coming up with constant ideas and creativity.

And despite the pandemic, McDiarmid said there are some positives that will serve students well in the future.

“A lot of our staff are learning a lot of new skills,” he said in particular reference to embracing new communications and teaching technology.

Separate from the pandemic, the district continues to progress with other business.

In addition to moving from Muheim Memorial Elementary, where she’s been the principal for the past four years, to the principalship at Silverthorne Elementary in Houston, Bev Forster has been named the district’s early learning coordinator.

It’s a .2 full time equivalent position and McDiarmid said her background in early learning has garnered a “strong belief in the importance of quality early learning programs.”

And thanks to a provincial grant of $125,000, Twain Sullivan in Houston is getting a playground of equipment that’s fully accessible for all students.