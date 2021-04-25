Crematoria bylaw proceeds to second public hearing on Tuesday

The bylaw amends the town’s zoning bylaw to allow crematoria in medium and heavy industrial zones

There will be a final public hearing for property owners and tenants within the 500-metre buffer areas of M-2 (Medium Industrial) and M-3 (Heavy Industrial) zones Tuesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. to amend the town’s zoning bylaw allowing crematoria to be listed as a principal use.

If adopted, Bylaw 1902 will allow for a crematorium in an M-2 or M-3 area provided it is set back 70 metres from Residential zones, P-2, P-3 and P-4 and 30 metres from any commercial zone.

There is an applicant who wishes to establish a crematorium in the Bulkley Valley/Smithers area, and currently, it is not a permitted use within the town boundaries.

Approval of the bylaw will allow the applicant to secure lands for the crematorium development, subject to the distance-related conditions that form part of the proposed bylaw amendment

Anyone who believes they will be affected by the proposed bylaw is to submit written submissions to council for consideration at the Public Hearing. Written submissions must be received before 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 26 to be considered at the regular meeting on April 27.

There is more information on the Town of Smithers website.

