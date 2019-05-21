Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

A second person has been charged in connection with the death of Bhavkiran Dhesi.

Last week, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team held a press conference and announced that Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in 19-year-old Dhesi’s death.

Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, has now been charged with “accessory after the fact to murder” in relation to the same case.

Manjit Deo is the mother of Harjot Deo, Cpl. Frank Jang of Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed during a press conference held Tuesday morning.

She was arrested May 17 in the Lower Mainland, Jang said.

Jang issued another appeal for information from anyone with intimate knowledge of the case.

There are people out there who still have information and the investigation is not over, he said.

“We’re not finished yet,” Supt. Donna Richardson said at last week’s press conference. “We believe that we still have individuals in the community that have very intimate knowledge of what happened in this instance, of what happened to Bhavkiran. We’re looking for other individuals to come forward if they have that knowledge.”

READ MORE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 in 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

“I understand she was going to meet friends,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said, noting she could not reveal if the Surrey teenager actually kept the appointment with her friends.

Foster said investigators do not believe the 18700-block of 24 Avenue area is where the murder was committed.

“I can’t speak to where we believe the initial crime scene was,” Foster said.

Police have spoken with a number of persons of interests, Foster said, though she cannot speak to the nature of the relationship they had with the victim.

“The number of suspect, or suspects, all I can say is we are speaking with persons of interest.”

READ MORE: Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

Mother of accused now charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with 'accessory after the fact' in 2017 death of Surrey teen

