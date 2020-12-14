Second COVID-19 exposure reported at Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace

A second COVID-19 exposure has been recorded at the Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace. (File photo)

School closed temporarily due to staff shortages in school district

A second COVID-19 exposure has been detected at Suwilaawks Community School in Terrace.

The exposure occurred between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, according to a bulletin posted to Northern Health’s website the weekend of Dec. 12. Northern Health does not release details about school exposures, such as the number of cases associated with the exposure.

The first exposure at the school occurred between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.

Suwilaawks Community School closed down temporarily on Friday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 14 due to staffing shortages within Coast Mountains School District 82 (CMSD82).

Timeline of Terrace school exposures

– Centennial Christian School, exposure between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30

– Uplands Elementary School, exposure between Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

– Caledonia Secondary School, two separate exposures between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2

– Veritas Catholic School, exposure on Nov. 30

– Skeena Middle School, exposures on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7

– Suwilaawks Community School, exposure between Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

