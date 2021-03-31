B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)

Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

Vancouver business consultant Gavin Dew has announced his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership, to be decided in a party vote in February 2022.

Dew ran unsuccessfully for the party in the 2017 election in Vancouver-Mt. Pleasant, which he describes as “B.C.’s staunchest NDP riding.” The seat was won by the NDP’s Melanie Mark, now tourism, arts and culture minister in the majority NDP government that was formed in the unscheduled October 2020 election.

Dew joins Skeena MLA Ellis Ross as the second declared candidate in the leadership contest. Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone and Prince George Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris have ruled themselves out for the leadership.

In his announcement March 31, Dew described his work as founder of the Forum for Millennial Leadership, a non-partisan organization to encourage a younger generation of leaders. He referred to Premier John Horgan’s remarks on Monday, where Horgan announced new COVID-19 restrictions and told people aged 20 to 39, “don’t blow it for the rest of us.”

“The premier’s tone-deaf remarks this week show the need for a leader who respects young people, understands the complex issues they are facing, and doesn’t play generational politics to score political points,” Dew said.

Dew’s bid for the leadership is endorsed by Matt Toner, former deputy leader of the B.C. Green Party, and retired West Vancouver B.C. Liberal MLA Ralph Sultan, a former engineer and bank executive.

Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond is interim leader of the B.C. Liberals, official opposition in the legislature, until a new leader is selected in a party vote early next year.

RELATED: Skeena MLA Ellis Ross first to declare for leadership

RELATED: B.C. Liberals must pick new leader by next February

RELATED: Party considers name change before the next election

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat
Next story
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Police seek witnesses to alleged shooting attempt in Smithers

A suspect has been arrested related to an alleged assault with a weapon Muheim Elementary School

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
B.C. youth building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

Most Read