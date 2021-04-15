Jared Meissner, Seaton Forest Products’ mill technician, waits as the saw is adjusted. (Thom Barker photo)

Jared Meissner, Seaton Forest Products’ mill technician, waits as the saw is adjusted. (Thom Barker photo)

Seaton Forest Products dilemma

A win-win-win scenario to solve a wood supply problem for Seaton Forest Products is being stymied by forestry regulations.

The small mill just west of Witset makes square cants out of low-grade timber, mostly for export to China where they are re-milled to make shipping crates, pallets and things of that nature.

The company has an allocation of 80,000 cubic metres a year, which would allow them to operate for 50 weeks employing 23 people, 75 per cent of whom are Indigenous.

However, due mainly to the unprecedented wetness of last season, the mill has only received 61,000 cubic metres.

Seaton co-owner Andy Thompson said the supply they have left will only carry them through approximately another five weeks meaning they will be forced to lay off their workers until the next logging season (approximately six to eight weeks).

READ MORE: Pinnacle Pellet makes noise reduction progress

Fortunately, there is a supply they could tap into. Pinnacle Pellet in Smithers has an overabundance of logs in its yard. Most of it is slash only suitable for pellet making, but enough is of the grade Seaton is looking for to keep them in business.

Pinnacle is willing to let Seaton sort through their woodpiles and buy what

If they were to be allowed to make the company-to-company deal, there are other spin-off benefits. Seaton currently supplies Pinnacle with a significant amount of chipped wood for pellet making. The waste from the logs Pinnacle would supply would be shipped back to them in chipped form, meaning less chipping for Pinnacle, which has had issues with the pellet plant’s neighbours over noise.

Unfortunately, the Province’s Concurrent Residual Harvest System (CRHS) is proving to be a roadblock.

The purpose of this system is to “improve utilization of forest resources” by allowing business to business agreements between primary harvesters and secondary manufacturers. Wood that previously would have been burned in slash piles, can now be sold to companies like Pinnacle and Seaton.

READ MORE: Looking for alternatives to open fire burns

However, the CRHS does not allow loads of material to resorted and sold after transport from the primary harvester to the secondary manufacturer.

Seaton has sought help from the Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resources (FLNRO) and while sympathetic to the company’s plight, has so far not found a solution.

In an email to Seaton, Jevan Hanchard, FLNRO district manager confirmed what the two companies are seeking to do is simply not permitted.

“While the CRHS stratum may not work, if Pinnacle has BCTS (B.C. Timber Sales) or private volume (or non-CRHS sawlog or non-sawlog volume) then those would be available for re-sort,” he said.

But Pinnacle does not have the volume of non-CRHS wood Seaton needs, Thompson said.

Cullen said he is also sympathetic, noting Seaton ticks all the boxes for an operation that should be supported seeing as it provides local and Indigenous employment while diverting undesirable timber from slash burning.

However, he said it is not a simple matter of making an exception to a rule.

“My feeling is everyone is trying to figure it out, we haven’t got an answer yet, but no one’s losing hope and we’re all kind of pulling the same way,” he said. “The ministry staff have been really helpful, but when you run up against what seems to be a pretty significant piece of the policy then finding a workaround can be tricky.”

Cullen said his biggest concerns are implications related to Canada’s Softwood Lumber Agreement with the United States and has consulted with government lawyers who are reviewing the situation.

“The Americans are always on the lookout for anything would let them even pretend that it’s an illegal subsidy, which this is not, but that’s not stopped them in the past,” he said. “They will challenge just about anything and everything, so we’ve just got to keep an eye on it.”

Finally, he said, he doesn’t know yet if this may be a case where a policy is preventing something it may not have been intended to prevent, but revisiting it is a process with a very long timeline.

“Changing a policy, if possible doesn’t happen in a week, and while that may be true, or it might not, while relevant to this story it doesn’t help (Seaton).”

Looking for alternatives to open fire burns

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration
Next story
Canadian home sales up 76% year-over-year, set new March record: CREA

Just Posted

The Dease Lake Airport is receiving $11-million in upgrades funded by the province, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and mining companies. (British Columbia Aviation Council)
Major upgrades coming to Dease Lake Airport

Airport to receive $11-million from the province, regional district and mining companies

Dianna Plouffe, right, with Mayor Gladys Atrill in front of Town Hall following the announcement she will be the new CAO> (Facebook photo)
Director of corporate services named Smithers CAO

Dianna Plouffe replaces Alan Harris who is retiring at the end of April

Mabel Todd, 83, of the Nak’azdli First Nation, leads a group of family members and advocates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as they walk along the so-called Highway of Tears in Witset. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

A ‘critical milestone in helping prevent future tragedies’ after at least 10 Indigenous women murdered, missing along the route

Photo collage of loved ones lost to substance use and overdose. (Photo courtesy Moms Stop The Harm)
B.C. overdose deaths still rising 5 years after public health emergency declared

Moms Stop the Harm calls on B.C. to provide safe supply in response to deadly illicit drug use

Volunteer Robbie McKnight works the screening table at the Coast Mountain College COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
UPDATE Smithers clinic expands vaccine eligibility to ages 55+

Community members born in 1966 or earlier can now register and will be notified when they can book

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Vancouver police say eight people were arrested Wednesday after anti-pipeline protesters blocked off both the entrances and exits to two buildings in the downtown core. (Instagram/Qtcatspictureclub)
8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Cst. Tania Visintin said demonstrators caused ‘a serious safety hazard’ downtown for hours Wednesday

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Man charged in alleged high-profile Vancouver stalking case that went viral online

Man faces five other charges including criminal harassment and assault with a weapon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Beth Swalwell, a Creston local, recently contracted COVID-19. (Photo Submitted)
‘A huge source of guilt’: Creston woman shares COVID-19 impact on her mental health

Beth Swalwell and her husband tested positive in March

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to COVID pandemic

A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

There are 397 people are in hospital due to the virus, surpassing a previous high of 374 seen in December

A deep cut on a humpback whale is shown in this recent handout photo in the Vancouver area. A conservation organization is warning boaters to be extra careful to prevent further harm to an injured humpback whale swimming in the Vancouver area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ocean Wise, Vanessa Prigollini *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Boaters urged to use caution around hurt humpback off Vancouver

Ocean Wise says watchers first noticed the wound 3 days ago and believe it was caused by a vessel strike

Ron Rauch and his wife Audrey are photographed at their home in Victoria, Friday, March 5, 2021. Their daughter Lisa Rauch died on Christmas Day 2019 when a tactical officer with the Victoria Police Department shot her in the back of the head with plastic bullets after barricading herself in a room that was on fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. families push for changes as special committee examines provincial Police Act

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth acknowledged the need to update the legislation last year

Most Read