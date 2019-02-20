Searchers return to avalanche-prone peak in Vancouver to look for snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

Remi Michalowski, 39, has been identified by North Shore Rescue as the missing snowshoer caught in an avalanche on Mt. Seymour Monday, Feb 18, 2019. (Facebook photo)

After being forced to take a break because of a snowstorm, rescuers are going to make another attempt to find a Surrey snowshoer who is missing in the backcountry of Mt. Seymour.

Remi Michalowski, 39, has been missing since Monday when an avalanche hit him and a friend while they were on an overnight trip. His friend, a 30-year-old man, was able to cling to a tree and call 911, before being rescued by search crews.

North Shore Rescue said on Facebook Wednesday that their long-line team will be waiting on stand by while Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and Avalanche Canada personnel scour the mountainside.

Search efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday as a snowstorm swept across parts of Metro Vancouver, but the weather cleared overnight.

@NSRescue I've read reports that you have resumed looking for the missing Surrey man, after calling off the search yesterday due to weather. Can you confirm? — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) February 20, 2019

. @NSRescue says it will be resuming their search on Mount Seymour for Surrey man Remi Michalowski. He has been missing since Monday when he was caught in an avalanche while snowshoeing. (Photos from NSRESCUE, Facebook) pic.twitter.com/dwLP2XBpY5 — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) February 20, 2019

The avalanche danger rating remains considerable. Temperatures are predicted to increase during the day, North Shore Rescue said, and risk in the area will be monitored carefully.

