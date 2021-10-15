Search starts for new Coast Mountain College president

Former Coast Mountain College president Justin Kohlman flanked by college board vice chair David Try and college board chair Nicole Halbauer. (Coast Mountain College Photo) Coast Mountain College president Justin Kohlman, flanked by college board vice chair David Try and college board chair Nicole Halbauer, has resigned, sparking a search for a replacement. (Coast Mountain College Photo)

Coast Mountain College is taking the first steps to replace president Justin Kohlman who has resigned as of Nov. 1, 2021 following a short-lived appointment to the position.

College chair Nicole Halbauer is taking the lead in the search with the assistance of senior college official Michael Doyle, its vice president of corporate services, with a first task being evaluating bids to select the executive research firm that will gather resumes.

In the interim, Laurie Waye, the college’s vice president on the academic side, has been named acting president. That appointment was effective Sept. 7 so there would be an overlap between her and Kohlman.

Kohlman, who came to the college as a vice president in 2015, was named acting president in October 2019, replacing the departed Ken Burt.

He was officially named president in Feb. 2020 and given a five-year contract.

With the COVID-19 pandemic being declared in March and employees directed to work from home, Kohlman left Terrace to join his family in Saskatchewan, a statement from the college indicated.

“The Board of Governors was aware that Mr. Kohlman was working from Saskatchewan during the pandemic,” the statement continued.

Kohlman did return to Terrace as needed.

His resignation as Coast Mountain College president was announced in August at the same time as the announcement was made of his new position, effective Nov. 1, as president of Grande Prairie Regional College in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Coast Mountain College has now cancelled its work from home edict with a requirement, following the issuing of a provincial health order, that all employees return to their workplace. The same requirement is being followed by B.C.’s other colleges.

Despite the return to work order, and depending upon the college program, classes are still being held online.

The provided statement from the college indicates that the next president will be required to live in Terrace.