Search and Rescue saves paraglider from tree near Agassiz

(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)(Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)With the help of an arbourist, KHSAR volunteers were able to rescue a paraglider pilot from a tree on Mount Woodside. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)
KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)KHSAR volunteers attend the scene of a paraglider rescue on Thursday, May 17. (Contributed Photo/Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue)

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue helped move a stranded paraglider to safety after they landed in a tree on Mount Woodside west of Agassiz.

KHSAR responded to a request from B.C. Emergency Health Service at about 3 p.m. on May 17. With the help of an arborist, SAR members were able to lower the pilot to the ground. Despite the precarious landing, the pilot suffered no injuries.

Local Search and Rescue volunteers conduct missions at the request of authorized agencies; there is no charge for Search and Rescue.

To learn more about the local Search and Rescue organization, visit khsar.ca.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Residential school survivors didn’t want to ‘wear’ decision to raise flag: documents
Next story
Nova Scotia man pleads not guilty to promoting hatred with noose sign

Just Posted

Frank Sapach and his dog Samantha stop in Terrace on their way to Prince George. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
A man and his dog are travelling across Canada to raise awareness for abused, elderly people

The funding for the trailer housing vulnerable people at Veteran’s Park has expired, but town council has decided to allow the residents to continue camping there. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Town to allow people to camp near Veteran’s Park

Zee the poodle seems to be pretty comfortable riding on the front of Jen Gabrielson’s paddle board as she and Suzanne Blackwell gave the paddling poodle his first ride on a standup paddle board at Three Mile Bend Recreation are in Red Deer Thursday evening. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
Local Supply Co. floats idea to rent SUPs at Lake Kathlyn to town council

In this file photo, government leaders hold up copies of the Nisga’a Final Agreement which officially came into effect on May 11, 2000. From the left, B.C. Premier Ujjal Dosanjh, Nisga’a Lisims Government president Joe Gosnell and Robert Nault, the federal minister of Indian affairs. (File photo, The Terrace Standard)
Nisga’a Nation marks 22nd anniversary of landmark treaty