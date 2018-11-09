The public was shown this design plan for the new Walnut Park school at SD54 offices on Nov. 1. Contributed drawing

SD54 shows design plans for new Walnut Park school

Construction is expected to begin next spring secretary treasurer Dave Margerm said.

Bulkley Valley School District 54 (SD54) secretary treasurer Dave Margerm discussed the results of the public consultation on the shared community space.

The Province will $1.5 million in funding for the 486-square-metre shared space.

Based on the feedback they were given there is a significant demand for daycares and a recreational space, Margerm said.

As previously reported by The Interior News the shared community space will be multiple use. The space will include a daycare, community meeting room, multipurpose room, educational collaboration room, community kitchen and extra gym space.

These facilities will be split up and spread throughout the school.

Margerm gave an update on site preparation.

Preloading for the site began a few weeks ago and should be completed by the end of the month, SD54 superintendent Chris van der Mark said.

“The engineers have decided they won’t need to do piles so they’ll pre load the site to compress it as much as possible over the next six months or so,” van der Mark said.

Margerm said he also showed and reviewed elements of the school’s blueprint. Margerm showed the those in attendance at the meeting where staff parking and fields could be placed.

Construction is anticipated to begin next spring.

The school is expected to be completed by June 2020 with classes starting in fall of that year Margerm said.

Previous story
Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later
Next story
B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Just Posted

Late night Telkwa car crash causes power outage for over 1800 people

Smithers RCMP says speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Former B.C. woman charged over distressed dogs to return to Red Deer court

Defence lawyer hopes to soon resolve more than a dozen charges against B.C. woman

SD54 shows design plans for new Walnut Park school

Construction is expected to begin next spring secretary treasurer Dave Margerm said.

Smithers supportive housing for the homeless done in December

Tenants are expected to start moving in next January according to B.C. Housing.

What LNG means to First Nations

First Nations LNG Alliance on difference LNG will have on daily life and economics for First Nations

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Plan to create a national securities regulator is constitutional: Supreme Court

The unanimous ruling could help advance plans for a national regulator of capital markets

Michelle Obama reveals she had a miscarriage in new memoir

Michelle Obama says she had a miscarriage and used IVF to conceive girls

B.C. liquor boss soaked up almost $250,000 in total compensation

Executive in charge of cannabis operations earned $8,883 for less than a month’s work in 2017-18

Snow arrives in Okanagan

First white stuff of the season falling Friday morning; won’t be around long

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

The airline says it believes all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Two other export pipelines - expansion of the TransMountain pipeline and Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 pipeline replacement - also face uncertainty

Military investigating series of fires, power outages on board naval vessels

The Royal Canadian Navy has been rocked over the past two weeks by fires on two of its frigates during operations at sea

Most Read