SD54 shows design plans for new Walnut Park school

Construction is expected to begin next spring secretary treasurer Dave Margerm said.

The public was shown this design plan for the new Walnut Park school at SD54 offices on Nov. 1. Contributed drawing

Bulkley Valley School District 54 (SD54) secretary treasurer Dave Margerm discussed the results of the public consultation on the shared community space.

The Province will $1.5 million in funding for the 486-square-metre shared space.

Based on the feedback they were given there is a significant demand for daycares and a recreational space, Margerm said.

As previously reported by The Interior News the shared community space will be multiple use. The space will include a daycare, community meeting room, multipurpose room, educational collaboration room, community kitchen and extra gym space.

These facilities will be split up and spread throughout the school.

Margerm gave an update on site preparation.

Preloading for the site began a few weeks ago and should be completed by the end of the month, SD54 superintendent Chris van der Mark said.

“The engineers have decided they won’t need to do piles so they’ll pre load the site to compress it as much as possible over the next six months or so,” van der Mark said.

Margerm said he also showed and reviewed elements of the school’s blueprint. Margerm showed the those in attendance at the meeting where staff parking and fields could be placed.

Construction is anticipated to begin next spring.

The school is expected to be completed by June 2020 with classes starting in fall of that year Margerm said.