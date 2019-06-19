The SD54 building in Smithers (Trevor Hewitt photo)

SD54 passes 2019-2020 annual budget

Also discussed was future projected enrollment for the district.

Keeping revenue up with a decline in attendance isn’t easy, but SD54 has found a way.

At the Bulkley Valley School District 54 (SD54) June 18 meeting in Smithers, board members unanimously passed the districts 2019-2020 annual budget.

Also discussed was future projected enrolment for SD54.

READ MORE: SD54 draft budget has enrolement numbers rising

The district has projected a decline in overall enrolment from 1967 to 1936 for the 2019-2020 school year, however those numbers are just an estimate.

“We have been managing student enrolment decline for several years [and] predictions are that [future] enrolment will stay constant and slightly increase over time,” said district superintendent Michael McDiarmid.

Total operating revenue comes in at around $22.5 million with expenses budgeted at $22.3 million for a modest surplus.

Instruction costs account for 73 per cent cent of expenses at $16.3 million, with operations and maintenance costs coming in at $3.6 million, or 16 per cent of the total figure.

The district has also budgeted approximately $1.1 million for both district administration and transportation.

One of the main differences in the budget from previous years is in how student funding is allocated.

On a per student basis, funding for Indigenous students has increased by just under 18 per cent, from $1,230 to $1,450, while funding for students with Level 1, 2 and 3 unique needs has increased in varying amounts, from just over 4 per cent to just under 10 per cent.

In total, unique student needs funding would increase by just under $360,000.

Secretary treasurer for SD54 Dave Margerm also noted that, despite a projected decrease in overall enrolment from 1967 to 1936, budgeted revenue has increased by about 1 per cent.

The board now breaks for summer, with their next scheduled meeting in September.

SD54 operates 7 schools in the Witset to Houston area.

The district also operates the Bulkley Valley Learning Centre in Smithers.

Previous story
B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction

Just Posted

SD54 passes 2019-2020 annual budget

Also discussed was future projected enrollment for the district.

Focus should be on cleaning up our own backyard

Reducing and reusing more effective than recycling

Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling

In the wake of a May 9 fire Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

Hazelton Secondary School withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk: Twenty-five years, but still no closure

“What we’re standing for today is that nobody is going to sweep this under the rug, nobody.”

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

B.C. Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist victorious despite second-place finish

Brandi Hansen says her main goal was to spread an empowering message to others

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

Most Read