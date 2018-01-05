Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Almost two dozen scientists from around the world are issuing a warning about an often-overlooked side effect of climate change and pollution.

They say oxygen is disappearing from increasingly large areas of ocean and threatening marine life.

Researchers say in a paper published this week that the problem has been growing since the 1950s, and 4.5 million square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea water is now affected.

That includes oceans off Canada’s West Coast and in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The research was sponsored by an international body affiliated with UNESCO, the United Nations’ scientific and cultural body.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multiple charges after deer killed in Haida Gwaii
Next story
B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

Just Posted

Fire destroys Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge

Community comes together to help after Christmas Eve fire.

B.C. Poverty Reduction Strategy meeting in Smithers

Ideas shared at the public meeting will help shape the Poverty Reduction Strategy.

Hazelton home to Bulkey Valley’s first 2018 baby

Angelique Lalonde and Lynden Sherman are Bulkey Valley’s newest parents.

UPDATE: Freezing rain warning

Freezing rain warning in effect from Smithers to Terrace and wet flurries expected this afternoon.

Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Multiple charges after deer killed in Haida Gwaii

Conservation officers found a deer and a sawed-off rifle in Sandspit.

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Most Read