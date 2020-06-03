Schools get creative with their graduation ceremonies

Graduation will look different this year due to the ongoing health crisis.

Traditional ceremonies can’t take place because of social distancing requirements but schools in Smithers are trying to find other ways to celebrate their graduates.

Smithers Secondary School Principal Jaksun Grice said they are planning a zoom ceremony for the entire graduation class in the morning of June 20 and that after that there will be a walk-up ceremony in small groups at the Della Herman Theatre.

“In order to that with social distancing, what I’m planning is, I’ll be up on stage with the school superintendent and then the kids along with two family members, for a lot of kids that is mom and dad, for each grad, they will enter the school spaced out with markers on the floor, eventually making it to Della Herman where they will come in and walk up with their family members, one of them will flip their tassel, they’ll grab their diploma and walk off the stage.

In order to accommodate all 130 grads, we will have to do that in shifts,” he said.

Grice added this is the school’s way of celebrating their grads and making the best out of the situation.

“These are unprecedented times but we also have to recognize and celebrate our grads. In our own way we will get this done. It won’t be the huge ceremony that we are used but we will do our best to make it intimate, meaningful and special and show recognition for the successes our grads have had over the years.

The school is also planning on giving students their gowns a week early so they have time to take photos with their families.

Meanwhile, Bulkley Valley Christian School will host events over three days from June 22-24. The first day will be a surprise for the graduates. The second day will feature a reverse parade. The grads can wear their formal wear and will line up outside the school with a basket. Friends, family members and school staff will drive by and congratulate the students and leave gifts or cards for them. The following day the students will drive their cars down Main Street.

“We are trying to be as creative has possible,” said BVCS staff member Stephanie Olesiuk. “We want to celebrate and honour our grads.”

Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School is discussing their options for their grade 12 students but has already cancelled their elementary school graduation.