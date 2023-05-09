School trustees to get pay increase July 1

School board trustees of School District 54 are in line for a 6.9 per cent pay increase as of July 1 based on the annual Consumer Price Index inflation rate.

Board policy is such that if the board decides not to follow the Consumer Price Index or choose another percentage rate for an increase, it must do so each spring or an increase tied to the index is automatic.

The decision to make no recommendation was made at the board’s March meeting which then triggered the automatic increase.

Last spring the board followed the Consumer Price Index for a 2.8 per cent increase after a motion to forgo the increase failed.

In 2021, trustees also followed the Consumer Price Index for a one per cent raise and in 2020 decided to forgo what would have been a 2.3 per cent rise based on the index that year.

This year trustees did ask school district secretary-treasurer, Dave Margerm, to review what other districts pay trustees and were subsequently told they were on the low end.

Out of 57 school districts in the province, Margerm told the board, 46 pay their board chairs more than School District 54 and 50 pay their vice chairs more while 52 districts pay their trustees more.

“Based on student population, School District 54 is second to last in the reported trustee stipend pay scale,” indicate minutes of the March board meeting.

Margerm also told board members that a lot of districts have not raised trustee pay rates this year.

With the 6.9 per cent bump, board chair Jennifer Williams will now have a stipend of just over $17,070, the stipend for vice chair Les Kearns will be $14,227 and trustees Frank Farrell, Priscilla Michell, Kristina Graham, Jason Krauskopf and Floyd Krishan will have stipends of $12,803.

Trustees do receive a per diem meal allowance when on official business for meals not provided at an event they are attending, a mileage allowance when traveling on official business and are reimbursed for boarding costs only when on official business.

Alcohol and gratuities are not regarded as reasonable expenses for reimbursement purposes.