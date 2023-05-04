School district is revising outdated weapons policy

Proposed new policy better defines the word ‘weapon’

Classroom

School District 54 is asking parents and guardians for their opinions on a proposed change to the policy governing weapons possession by students in school buildings or on school property.

The current policy which states “the possession or use of weapons is not allowed in schools or on school property. School staff shall determine what constitutes a ‘weapon’,” is considered outdated and in need of a revision, school district secretary-treasurer Dave Margerm indicated in a letter to parents and guardians.

The proposed new policy is much longer in that it defines the term “weapon” and permits exceptions in limited circumstances.

“A weapon shall be defined as anything used, capable of being used, intended or designed for the purpose of threatening, intimidating or causing harm to a person,” it reads.

But items worn for religious purposes or for other purposes “may be brought to school with the prior permission of the principal or designate and under conditions stipulated by the principal or designate.”

And should an administrator or teacher reasonably believe a student is either in possession of a weapon, has used a weapon or intends to use a weapon, an administrator is to ensure the weapon is “confiscated without endangering anyone”.

A parent or guardian is to be contacted and the student suspended pending a disciplinary action.

The discipline that follows will be determined following a review of the circumstances by the superintendent’s office.

The police may also be informed of the incident, a move that may result in criminal charges.

The weapons policy review is part of an ongoing effort by the school district to examine its functions and to make changes to procedures as required.

Margerm said comments are appreciated up until May 4 after which revisions will be presented to the school district’s policy committee on May 9 and then presented to the full board for approval on May 30.

Parents and guardians are welcome at both the committee and board meetings.

