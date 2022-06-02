School district adopts two-week spring break for 2023

SD54 was previously one of the only districts in the province to have a one-week break

School District 54 students, staff and teachers will have a two-week spring break combined with Easter next year based on a school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

The calendar was the responsbility of assistant superintendent Matthew Monkman who worked through its provisions based on public comment and discussions with the district’s unionized workforce.

“Keeping focus on our number one priority of days of instruction, gave us two options to work with,” said Monkman of the spring break/Easter plan.

“We had great feedback from our employees, the public, and the parents of students in the district, so it was a win-win.”

The final draft of the calendar was adopted at the recent SD54 Board meeting, held in Houston on May 24.

School districts in B.C. must provide 181 days of instruction and there are seven professional development/administration days (Pro-D days) planned for the upcoming school year.

The 2022-2023 school year officially begins Sept. 7 for students and runs to June 29, 2023.

“This allows us to put a few Pro-Ds together with a long weekend, so parents and students can enjoy a few four dayfour-day weekends,” Monkman explained.