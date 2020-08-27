Smithers Secondary grades 10-12 will follow a Hybrid model. (File photo)

School District 54’s back-to-school plan approved: Here’s what to expect

Hand hygiene, learning groups and screening, among the many new protocols to be implemented

School District 54’s back to school plan has been approved by the Ministry of Education and the school district has now updated their website with the plan along with health and safety guidelines.

On Aug. 26, Education Minister Rob Flemming announced the ministry’s approval for the back to school plans submitted by all of the 60 school districts in the province.

“We’ve had a chance to review each of these plans, and I’m impressed by the thoughtful, considerate and innovative local solutions that we see within those plans,” said Flemming adding that each school district’s plan would differ based on size, space, parental feedback and staff agreements.

The schools under School District 54 (SD 54) will group students under learning cohorts or groups as per the BC Centre for Disease Control guidelines. All the students at Houston Secondary and students belonging to grades 8-9 at Smithers Secondary will follow this cohort model. While all students will be expected to attend school every day to emphasize in-class instruction, the exception will be for Smithers Secondary grades 10-12, who will follow a hybrid model with half the class attending in-person instruction every day.

MORE NEWS: Skeena-Bulkley Valley politicians react to new Conservative Party leader

Students will also be provided bus service with cleaning and hygiene protocols in place and assigned seating with seating as per cohorts or family groups. Students belonging to grades 5 through 12 will be expected to wear non-medical masks on the bus whenever possible. Additionally, students from Witset will also be eligible for bus transportation made possible through a dialogue between the district and the Kyah Wiget Education Society to support students from that community.

Students with special needs will be given priority for in-person instruction and those who are not able to attend school due to disability or COVID, will be given support through their Individualized Education Program (IEP).

The school district also outlined their health and safety guidelines in the back to school plan, which include having additional handwashing stations, wearing non-medical masks for staff and students from grades 5-12 whenever possible within their cohorts or at places where social distancing is not possible and student-screening for symptoms upon arrival at school.

MORE NEWS: Tahltan Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

Any students or staff members who show symptoms will be quarantined until they are able to leave.

As previously announced, teachers will be returning to schools on Sept. 8 for two days of orientation on health, safety and planning, before students return on Sept. 10 for a similar two-day orientation.

Superintendent Mike McDiarmid, in a letter to parents on Aug. 26, said, “As a parent, I do understand there is a wide variety of opinions about how schools should operate in this COVID environment. I believe that following the advice of our health care professionals is the right course of action.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skeena — Bulkley Valley politicians react to new Conservative Party leader
Next story
Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Just Posted

School District 54’s back-to-school plan approved: Here’s what to expect

Hand hygiene, learning groups and screening, among the many new protocols to be implemented

Skeena — Bulkley Valley politicians react to new Conservative Party leader

Erin O’Toole was elected leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Aug. 24, 2020

Tahltan Nation stands behind road access closures to keep hunters, non-locals out

“We’re going to continue to do that for as long as we have to.”

Telkwa starts to award contracts for $2.4 million sewer project

Wastewater treatment plant and sanitary collection system are fully funded by Province and feds

Interior News print edition moves to Thursday

The move is a result of internal changes to press and delivery schedules

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

NBA to resume play but immediate future of North American sports uncertain after boycotts

Some games were postponed in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA

Woman awarded $844K after judge slams ‘reprehensible’ sex abuse coverup at Kamloops church

Justice David Crossin said archbishop covered up abuse by priest

Rare white orca spotted off Vancouver Island two weeks after hunting in Alaska

Tl’uk, whose Coast Salish name means Moon, is back in B.C. waters

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Drugstores ramp up COVID-19 testing as part of health-care push amid pandemic

Community access and convenience are a critical advantage drugstores can cultivate

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Most Read