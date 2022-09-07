(File photo)

(File photo)

School bus with kids on board caught speeding through school zone in Kelowna

Driver was given a written warning and call to their supervisor

With just a few days into the start of the school year, Kelowna RCMP is blitzing the streets to stop drivers speeding in school zones – a common practice with the kids heading back to class.

What is not common, however, is for a marked yellow school bus to be pulled over, with students on board.

A bus driver, contracted to drive students to a local private school, was marked going over the posted speed limit of 30 km/hr by an officer’s radar gun, prompting a written warning and a call to the driver’s supervisor.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna detachment called the situation ‘disappointing’.

“A bus driver, who we trust with the safety of our children who blatantly disregards that responsibility is shocking.”

RCMP want to remind the public that school zones are in effect from 7:30a.m.-5p.m.

READ MORE: ‘A better community for all’ goal of Kelowna council candidate

READ MORE: RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

backtoschoolCity of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. food-aid programs seeing spike in hungry students amid high inflation, grocery costs
Next story
Teen suffers dislocated shoulder, fractured hand in alleged assault at Armstrong IPE

Just Posted

Laura Leonard hands in her Smithers Council nomination package at Town Hall Sept. 2. (Thom Barker photo)
Daughter of Smithers’ first female mayor makes bid for council seat

Community of Gingolx driver Fraser Doolan makes a regular transit run from the village at the mouth of the Nass River through the Nass Valley and down to Terrace. There’s a proposal now to set up a north-wide transit booking system to make it easier for people to book riders on the wide variety of transit services available in the region. (Staff photo)
Booking service proposed for northern transportation services

Barrett Jack. (Facebook photo)
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Man dies in RCMP custody in Smithers; police cite ‘self-inflicted actions’