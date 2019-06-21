Scheduled roadwork for June 20 – July 17

Some lane closures expected as Town proceeds with maintenance

The Town of Smithers has issued the following notice about upcoming roadwork:

Intersection Repairs:

  • Local repairs at First and Main, Third and Main, Third and King, Pacific and Tatlow.
  • Start Thursday, June 20th, expected completion Wednesday, June 26th.
  • Evening work is scheduled; expect intermittent single-lane closures with possible full closure on Sunday evening and/or Monday evening.

4000 Block of Eight Avenue, between Morice Drive and the alley:

  • Milling and new asphalt.
  • Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th

3800 Block of Eight Avenue, between Queen Street and the alley:

  • Level course and overlay with new asphalt.
  • Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Queen Street between Eight Avenue and Court Street:

  • Level course and overlay with new asphalt.
  • Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Princess Crescent, north bound lane, from King Street 115 meters south:

  • Milling and new asphalt.
  • Tentatively scheduled for between July 3rd and July 17th.

Additionally, work on Mountainview Drive just south of Glacier Street will be scheduled for later this summer.

Questions can be directed to the Development Services Department:

Phone (250) 847-1600

e-mail: devserv@smithers.ca

Previous story
You might not know these B.C. records are public

Just Posted

Scheduled roadwork for June 20 – July 17

Some lane closures expected as Town proceeds with maintenance

Bestselling Indigenous author enlightens Smithers audience on the Indian Act

Bob Joseph is the author of 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Dialog on green new deal for Canada reaches Smithers

Coalition wants Canadian CO2 emissions cut in half by 2030

Construction on new Walnut Park school pushed back to Summer 2020

The project was previously slated to begin this summer.

VIDEO: After 73 years, siblings separated by adoption reunite in B.C

Donna Smith of Abbotsford and Clayton Myers of Williams Lake are glad they met each other

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Woman sues Kelowna RCMP officer over ‘abhorrent’ interrogation in sex assault case

The woman involved in the 2012 interrogation is suing the officer and B.C.’s Minister of Justice

VIDEO: Footage of rare white orca captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Teens have privacy rights, doctor tells inquest into B.C. boy’s opioid death

Elliot Eurchuk died of a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in his bedroom in April 2018

B.C.-born Carey Price brings young fan to tears at NHL Awards banquet

Anderson Whitehead first met his hockey idol after his mother died of cancer

Most Read