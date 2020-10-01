Scheduled flights to YYD return

The first flight since late March touched down 20 minutes early this afternoon (Oct. 1)

They’re back.

The much anticipated return of scheduled flights to Smithers Regional Airport (YYD) touched down 20 minutes early this afternoon (Oct. 1) more than six months after Air Canada cancelled flights for the last week of March and all of April.

Several times the airline announced it would return, but ended up renegging because of lack of bookings.

Acting mayor Casda Thomas said that was kind of a Catch-22 situation, driving down demand and thus making the airline reluctant to resume service.

READ MORE: Air Canada cancels all flights for the remainder of March

She hopes this return will give people the confidence to schedule travel to and from YYD.

The Town, the chamber of commerce, Tourism Smithers, tourism operators and others including Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach have been working through the summer with Air Canada to facilitate the return.

“The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce welcomes scheduled flights commencing October 1, 2020 to the Smithers Regional Airport” a press release stated. “The lack of flights to and from Smithers affects both residents and businesses as the Smithers Regional Airport services a range of businesses and tourism operators who rely on scheduled flights for the movement of employees, consultants and clients. We would like to thank MP Taylor Bachrach, the Town of Smithers and Air Canada for their commitment to our community.”

MORE NEWS: Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead


