Scammers targetting ICBC customers with fake link to get recently announced fuel rebate

The rebates will actually be issued via direct deposit or credit card

A Greater Victoria gas station shows the most recent price jump to $194.9 cents per litre March 2. (Courtesy Hudson Mack)

Scammers are targeting B.C. residents with fake claims for ICBC’s recently announced fuel rebate, which will actually be issued automatically.

The provincial auto-insurance broker announced in a bulletin Sunday (March 27) that some customers had received text messages regarding the relief rebate; a one-time $110 rebate intended to help offset financial challenges from recent gas prices.

One tweet showed a text claiming to be from ICBC directing the customer to a website to receive their $110. According to the Better Business Bureau, phishing scams use similar links to collect Social Insurance Numbers, banking information, passwords, credit card information, or other personal details.

Hey @icbc this text about the rebate seems fishy. pic.twitter.com/tqZkUmYwmK — Terry Stewart (@terryjoestewart) March 26, 2022

​”If you receive a text message asking you to click a link to receive your relief rebate, please delete the message – this is a scam,” the crown corporation said on their website.

Rather, the rebates will be issued automatically to customer bank accounts if registered for direct deposit, or to customer credit cards if previously used to pay for their insurance, according to the insurance corporation’s website. The payments will be made to most ICBC customers, regardless of vehicle fuel type or unpaid penalties, between May and June.

Exemptions include personal insurance policies related to golf carts, off-road vehicles, rental vehicles and trailers. Commercial policy exemptions include those for rental vehicles and road building and industrial machines including forklifts and commercial trailers.

