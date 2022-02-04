Crews erecting the Highway of Tears memorial totem pole at a pullout off Hwy 16, on Kitsumkalum territory just west of Terrace in 2020. Krista Fox will be visiting the totem pole in Terrace ahead of her 10-month long walk across Canada, commencing from Victoria. (File photo)

Saskatchewan woman walking across Canada for MMIWG to stop by northwest B.C.

Krista Fox will visit Smithers and Terrace before commencing her 10-month journey from Victoria

A Saskatchewan woman, Krista Fox, who plans to walk across Canada to raise awareness about Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), will be in northwest B.C. this weekend.

Fox’s decision to visit the Skeena and Bulkley Valley areas before commencing a 10-month-long walk across Canada, is to honour the MMIWG along the Highway of Tears.

Her 10-month journey will start from Mile 0 in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park on the morning of Feb. 18 and end in Newfoundland.

Fox will be walking down from Prince George to Vanderhoof on Feb. 5 and is expected to be greeted by a group of people in Smithers on Feb. 6, along with a local drum group led by Dianna Johansen.

After this, Fox will be driven to the MMIWG memorial totem pole (Grandmothers’ Pole) erected on the highway pullout near Kitsumkalum, north of Terrace.

