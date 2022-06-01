Sandbags. (Black Press file photo)

Sandbags available for greater Terrace area residents at risk of flooding

Water levels now projected to reach volumes likely to occur once in a 20-year period by Sunday

Sandbags are available for City of Terrace residents on Skeena Street and Graham Street and for Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine residents in North Terrace, Braun’s Island and New Remo that are now considered most at risk of flooding.

Stations will be equipped with sand and sandbags on a self-serve basis. Sandbagging machines will also be operated by city and regional district staff once they are received from Emergency Management BC and set up.

Bagging can now be done at the City of Terrace public works yard at 5003 Graham Ave. from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. The location is equipped with burlap sandbags and piles of sand. Bring your own shovels.

A sandbagging machine is expected to be available before Friday, June 3 at the vacant log sort area at the northwest corner of Keith and Kenney. Operating hours will be communicated and based on flood severity.

Sandbags and sand are also available at the Thornhill Fire Department, 3128 Highway 16 East on a self-serve basis from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. This location may change to address areas of need as the high water event develops.

The provincial River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Skeena River that affects the area. CLEVER modelling now shows water levels could reach volumes likely to occur only once in a 20-year period by Sunday, according to the latest data on the Skeena River at Usk, rather than the 100-year levels previously forecasted.

City communications official Kate Lautens said the new data shows a brighter picture over the previous forecasts but is still significant.

She noted current warming weather is leading to increased snowmelt rates and river runoff, while the forecasted rain later this week might add to the river runoff.

Lautens confirmed a city state of emergency has not been declared and another update can be expected on Thursday.

