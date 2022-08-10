Sam Raven announces candidacy for Smithers council

There will be at least one name on the ballot for Smithers town council when the municipal election rolls around in the fall.

Sam Raven is the first to announce her candidacy for one of the six council seats that will be up for grabs Oct. 15.

Raven previously ran in the Oct. 17, 2020 byelection coming in fourth out of four candidates for the council seat opened when Gladys Atrill stepped down to run for mayor. She said it was difficult campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic and is looking forward this time to getting out and connecting with people “to hear about their concerns, ideas, and vision for the town.”

Raven said her motivation for running is personal.

“I have lived here for most of my life, my husband and I are raising our three kids here and I know how fortunate we are to live in a place that provides so many opportunities for my family. I see and have experienced the challenges that so many in our community are facing, rising costs, lack of housing and an increase in criminal activity are just a few of the issues.”

She believes her years of experience working as a community support worker and union activist have given her the background and skills to help tackle the issues at the council table.

Raven currently works as a constituency assistant for Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

The only other person who has officially announced their candidacy is Atrill, who will be seeking reelection as mayor.

Nomination packages are currently available at the Smithers municipal offices. Nominations open on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and close on Friday, Sept. 9.



