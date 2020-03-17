Kelly Spurway and Adam Marshall of the Salvation Army in Smithers. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Salvation Army helping those in need while trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Food hampers will be delivered.

The Salvation Army in Smithers and Houston are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while also helping out those who need it the most right now.

There will be no soup kitchen but paper lunch bags will be made available.

The food bank is also not accepting food donations at the moment but will accept monetary support for those wishing to help.

Community ministry director for The Salvation Army in the Bulkley Valley Adam Marshall said they are also putting together food hampers.

“If anyone contacts me directly and says I have to self-quarantine or self-isolate and I don’t have any food and not had the opportunity to stock up, we are willing to do what we can— I don’t want offer the world but I’m doing what we can as an organization to supply some cans of food. It isn’t something we’ve seen a huge need for yet,” he said.

“We’ve seen a couple of people who aren’t regular food bank clients but who have said we are in need,” Marshall added. “Realistically we live in a society that lives paycheque to paycheque. It isn’t easy to sit down and stock up on things for just-in-case opportunities. We want to help outweigh that and supply what we can. And what we can right now is help with food because we have the resources and training and means to do it.”

Marshall added that anyone who is in need of a food hamper can contact him directly at 250-847-1059 or Kelly at 250-643-4688.

The number for the Smithers location is 250-847-1501 and Houston is 250-845-3494.

Hampers will be delivered.

