Salvation Army announces new Bulkley Valley Ministries director

The branch’s current director Tim Sharp moved to Edmonton August 1 .

Adam and Mykaela Marshall. (Contributed photo)

Big changes are coming to the Salvation Army’s Bulkley Valley branch.

In a July 25 press release the organization announced the branch’s current director Tim Sharp would be moving to Edmonton, Alta. Aug. 1 to become the director for the organization’s Community Resource Centre.

“Hitting the road for Edmonton for my next adventure. It’s hard to believe that it has been three years. I will miss this place,” reads a July 29 Facebook post from Sharp.

Sharp’s position will be filled by Adam Marshall, who comes from London, Ont. where he worked as the Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

Marshall arrives in town on Aug. 12 with his wife Mykaela and their nine-month old puppy Major.

Salvation Army employee Kelly Spurway will be providing interim leadership until he arrives.

“Both Adam and his wife Mykaela have had a tremendous amount of experience in and around the organization through the various opportunities they have been a part of,” the release reads.

“They are very motivated to share the love of Jesus, meet human [needs] and be transforming influences within this community.”

The Salvation Army is an international charity that provides various charitable services to more than 1.6 million people in Canada each year.

Previous story
B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips
Next story
TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

Just Posted

BV Farmers Market seeks to recruit more vendors

The market is currently offering new vendors their first stall rental for half price.

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

RDBN frustrated with Coastal GasLink Cooperation

Directors say the company has been inconsistent in sharing its pipeline plans

Witset salmon clubbing fisherman suspended by Wet’suwet’en

Viral social media video creates outrage over disrespect for wildlife

Dykstra passionate about music and the north

The artistic director of the classical music festival shares her thoughts on the Aug. 10-17 event

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

28-year-old woman sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with a 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

VIDEO: Firefighters get fit to fight B.C.’s forest fires

Daily training for wildland fire fighters includes running, endurance and strength training

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

Most Read