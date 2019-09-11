Saltos coach’s sexual assault case pushed back

Gymnastics head coach to appear in court again in Regina on Sept. 26

A former Smithers Saltos gymnastics coach made a second appearance in a Regina Sask. courtroom on Monday to answer to five sexual assault charges however the case was adjourned until Sept. 26.

Marcel Dubroy, 68, has been charged with sexual exploitation, position of trust; Sexual Interference; invitation to sexual touching; sexual assault on a person under the age of 16; and sexual assault.

The charges stem from a complaint by a 30-year-old Ottawa woman of offences allegedly committed between Jan. 1, 2002 and April 30, 2008 when both Dubroy and the alleged victim were residents of Regina.

According to a statement on the Smithers Saltos’ website posted on June 11 Dubroy’s membership was suspended nation-wide, effective May 21, 2019. “The suspension has now been extended, pending the outcome of the judicial process,” it said. “He has been placed on an indefinite leave of absence, will not be involved in any club activities and is not permitted on the premises. Additionally, he may not coach in any provincially-affiliated member clubs across Canada. The safety of our participants is our primary concern, all necessary measures are being taken to continue programming as usual and maintain our long tradition of program excellence in a healthy and safe environment.”

