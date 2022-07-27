Sally Ann opens cooling station to help people beat the heat

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts daytime highs of 29 - 34C through Sunday

Heat getting you down?

The Salvation Army has you covered, literally.

With a heat wave upon the Bulkley Valley the Salvation Army in Smithers has opened a cooling station. Located at the end of Main Street at Aldous Avenue, the air-conditioned space is now open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

And the army with be serving up cold water, beverages and prepackaged snacks.

The organization has also put together a handy chart with many helpful hints for beating the heat.

A heat warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the Northern Interior, including the Bulkley Valley, is predicting daytime highs of 29 to 34 degrees through until Sunday.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions,” the warning states, noting the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Last year, during the extreme heat wave that hit B.C. June 25 – July 1, the B.C. Coroners Service identified 619 heat-related deaths.



