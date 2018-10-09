Flame and smoke erupts from the Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, N.B., on Monday, October 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

The mayor of Saint John, N.B., says residents of a neighbourhood that was the scene of a massive oil refinery blast remain “very nervous,” even though the fiery incident has been stabilized.

Don Darling say the city’s large industrial base comes with risks and there needs to be a broader discussion about the interaction between residents and industry in the historic port city.

An explosion at the Irving Oil facility on Monday morning rocked a residential area on the east side of Saint John, sending flames and black smoke into the sky and causing minor injuries.

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Darling calls the city’s emergency response to the explosion “fantastic,” but says the city needs to ensure it has proper plans in place to protect residents.

He says there will still be an extensive review of the city’s handling of the incident, including its communication with residents.

A company official told reporters there had been a malfunction in the refinery’s diesel treating unit, where sulphur is removed from diesel fuel.

There were as many as 3,000 workers at the refinery Monday, but most of the facility had been shut down for maintenance.

Irving’s website says the refinery produces more than 320,000 barrels of “finished energy products” every day.

The company said it hoped to minimize the impact of the explosion on clients.

Related: Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Related: Oil refinery explosion shakes Saint John, but no reports of serious injuries

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year
Next story
Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say no to approved LNG pipeline

Rundown of support, opposition and what $40-billion LNG investment means for BC and Bulkley Valley.

The River to be an interdisciplinary art project

Miriam Colvin received award from the BC Arts Council and is working on river performances.

Hazelton student earns Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarship

Now at Thompson Rivers University, Janna Wale gets $1,500 scholarship.

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

NorthWest Rugby Round-Up

130 players take to Smithers field

Fire, smoke fill Saint John sky after oil refinery blast: ‘My whole house shook’

Only four people received minor injuries

‘Thought I was dead for sure’: Worker recalls escape from Irving Oil explosion

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

VIDEO: Injured B.C. bear cub rescued Thanksgiving weekend

Conservation officer and bear expert urge residents to better manage attractants

54 houses evacuated in small B.C. community following a slow-moving landslide

Peace River Regional District’s emergency operations centre director Deborah Jones-Middleton says she does not know for how long the people will be out of their homes in Old Fort

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

Around the BCHL: Victoria Grizzly forward commits to UConn Huskies

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

Liberals given an ambitious plan to close gaps in the social safety net for ill and unemployed Canadians among other ideas that have since made their way into federal policy.

Saint John residents remain ‘very nervous’ after refinery blast, mayor says

The city of Saint John has warned of possible “flare-ups” as the refinery comes back online.

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month co-ordinated Trump’s second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Most Read