Saanich offers assistance with Shovel Lake fire

By Rod Link
This municipal fire crew from Saanich on Vancouver Island is one of many protecting structures in the Burns Lake area.
This municipal fire crew from Saanich on Vancouver Island is one of many protecting structures in the Burns Lake area.
By Rod Link
This municipal fire crew from Saanich on Vancouver Island is one of many protecting structures in the Burns Lake area.
Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations
Four members of Smithers Fire and Rescue were sent to Burns Lakes on the weekend.
The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples
Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.
Local governments from across B.C. to meet in Whistler
Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents
The cemetery was where federal inmates, whose families didn’t claim their remains, were buried
About 30 people are gathering near Overwaitea this morning
Resolution to be considered by local governments next month
Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016
Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered
Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned
Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations
Facebook and Instagram will charge tax on online advertisements for their Canadian operations
Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’
Versatile drink is the perfect summer sipper
The plan is intended to support vulnerable women and their infants
Dream house offers ocean views