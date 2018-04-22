Rural recycle depot opens

The new recycle depot opened last week at the Smithers-Telkwa Transfer Station.

This gives rural residents a place to drop off their recycling after the bottle depot stopped accepting most material earlier this year.

Materials such as glass and Styrofoam that aren’t accepted through the curbside program can also be brought there. More information can be found at recyclebc.ca

The hours of operation will be the same as the transfer station hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.