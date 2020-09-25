Rumours of Air Canada backing off Oct. 1 flight resumption unfounded

The airline and airport are preparing for return of scheduled traffic

The Interior News has confirmed that rumours Air Canada is once again delaying its return of scheduled flights to Smithers are unfounded.

The airline confirmed this morning that it is indeed proceeding with resumption of service Oct. 1.

Furthermore, airport manager Rob Blackburn said preparation is continuing onsite.

The rumours have stemmed from issues people were having with the online booking system where it appeared October flights had disappeared. But a media spokesperson for Air Canada said they are not having trouble with their system just be an issue with caching or cookies on individual computers.

The Town of Smithers has been very concerned about the impact of lack of air travel. Acting mayor Casda Thomas said she hopes rumours can be quashed because she doesn’t want confidence in being able to book air travel to be undermined.

The return to scheduled flights is on a reduced basis with four flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays departing Smithers at 3:30 p.m. and arriving in Vancouver at 5:17 p.m.



