Royals fall short to Lakers in five-set nailbiter

After winning the first two sets, the Royals dropped the last three 25-22, 25-20 and 15-13

It was about as close as it could get on Nov. 20 but the Bulkley Valley Christian School (BVCS) Royals senior girls volleyball team fell short of making it to B.C’s volleyball provincials held in Castlegar this and next week.

After winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-20 respectively, the girls appeared to have the game in control.

However in the third set the Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) Lakers rallied, winning the set by a 25-22 score.

They would also win the next set 25-20 and the final one by a 15-13 score despite valiant efforts by the home team in both sets.

The total point tally for all five sets was 105-104 in favour of the Royals.

Royals Senior Girls coach John Vis said he was really pleased with how the girls played.

“Last weekend we lost a close final but they were more tense and they seemed to just enjoy themselves and that let them play better today,” he said.

“I think the third set should have been ours but we missed too many serves in that third set [and] let them back in the match and it was a battle from there.”

Despite the outcome, Vis said he is proud of the team and stressed how much fun it’s been to work with them.

“I said to the opposing coach in the middle of the fifth set [that] this is a good match, either way it’s a good match.

“It was a joy to coach this group.”

Provincial volleyball championships begin this week in Castlegar. They continue into next week, with AA and AAA boys championships being held Nov. 27 and A, AA, AAA and AAAA girls championships on Nov. 28.



